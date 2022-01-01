Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie has stepped down from her role as a refugee agency envoy for the United Nations.

After serving as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for a decade, the actress/humanitarian was promoted to the rank of Special Envoy within the intergovernmental organisation in 2012.

But after going on many field missions to meet with refugees around the world, Jolie announced on Friday she was leaving the position, citing personal reasons.

"I am grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy," she commented, adding she plans to continue working on a broader set of human rights issues.

"After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."

In response to Jolie's decision, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, thanked her for her commitment to the organisation.

"Angelina Jolie has been an important humanitarian partner of UNHCR for very long. We are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment, and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee," he stated. "After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision. I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship."