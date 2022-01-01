Dax Shepard pokes fun at tabloid labelling him 'henpecked husband'

Dax Shepard has roasted tabloid editors for labelling him a "henpecked husband".

The Armchair Expert host, who is married to actress Kristen Bell, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of the cover of Star magazine with the headline, "Hollywood's most henpecked husbands".

Alongside a photo of Dax was the caption, "Banned from hanging with friends," with the image also featuring snaps of Ben Affleck and Keith Urban.

In response, the 47-year-old joked that the content of the cover would make for a great Hollywood movie.

"So excited and proud to share that I am apparently starring in a film called "Henpecked" with Ben Affleck and Keith Urban. SO exciting. Have not read the script yet, but apparently, it's already been shot. It appears I play 'No Friends Guy,' who is clearly second banana to Ben's character 'Assistant'," he wrote. "Keith's character 'In By 10' is potentially the hardest role in the film to play. He, like me, probably WANTS to be in by 10, but the fact that he's been told he can't stay out later makes him reflexively want to stay out until 11. This contradiction is fertile ground for a talented thespian."

To conclude the post, Dax insisted: "Can't wait to see it!!!!"

Representatives for Star have not yet responded to the Parenthood actor's comments.

Ben wed Jennifer Lopez in July, while Keith has been married to Nicole Kidman since 2006.