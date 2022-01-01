Austin Butler pays tribute to late mother during Saturday Night Live monologue

Austin Butler honoured his late mother amid his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut over the weekend.

As part of his monologue for the Christmas show, the Elvis star paid tribute to his mum Lori Butler.

Lori died of cancer in 2014, when Austin was 23.

"Some of my favourite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her. We'd watch every week. And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I'd just do anything to make my mom laugh," he shared during the opener. "I'd make funny faces and voices, I did this ridiculous Gollum (The Lord of the Rings character) impression.

"Being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting," the 31-year-old continued. "My mom is no longer with us, but I've been thinking about her a lot this week, just imagining how proud she'd be of her son, who used to not be able to order food for myself at a restaurant, is now standing on this stage. And tonight, just know that anytime you see me doing a silly voice or making a funny face, that's for you, mom."

Elsewhere in the sketch show, the first-time host played a guest at a holiday party who takes part in a "white elephant" gift exchange.

Lizzo served as the musical guest and concluded the programme with her version of Stevie Wonder's Someday at Christmas.