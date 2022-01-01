Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma jet off on holiday for daughter Royce's first Christmas

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma have flown to a snowy location to celebrate their first Christmas with her newborn daughter Royce.



The Pitch Perfect actress posted a snap on Instagram on Sunday showing her on the snowy tarmac surrounded by private jets with Royce bundled up in a blanket in her arms.



The post, which was soundtracked by a remix of the festive classic Sleigh Ride, was accompanied by the caption, "Holiday time…let’s go! R & R & R," with snowflake emojis.



Rebel also posted a photo of her and Ramona wearing matching outfits inside the private jet, and used a Santa sticker to cover up Royce's face, followed by a slo-mo video of them riding a buggy to reach the terminal at their unknown destination.



The Australian actress went public with her relationship with Ramona, the owner of the sustainable clothing line Lemon Ve Limon, in June.



"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," Rebel wrote alongside a selfie of the happy couple, paired with heart and rainbow emojis.



In November, the 42-year-old announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate.



Rebel opened up about dating a woman on America's Today show earlier this month as she promoted her movie The Almond and the Seahorse.



Rebel explained, "I had never kissed a woman before... it led to this kind of discovery, which led to my amazing partner Ramona... I might not have been open to it if I hadn't done the emotional work."



She continued, "I had kind of a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn't kissed or anything."