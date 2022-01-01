Avatar: The Way of Water tops box office with $435 million global debut

Avatar: The Way of Water made a big splash at the box office by taking $435 million (£356 million) worldwide on its opening weekend.



The long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar grossed $134 million (£110 million) in North America and an additional $301 million (£247 million) overseas, bringing the total to $435 million, according to Variety.



It marks the third-biggest global debut in pandemic times, with it coming in behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



In terms of domestic box office, Avatar: The Way of Water fell short of expectations, which were between $150 million (£123 million) and $175 million (£143 million).



Deadline reported the sequel cost around $460 million (£377 million) to make before printing and advertising costs. Despite a less-than-stellar start, there are encouraging signs that The Way of Water will continue to do well at the box office over the coming weeks.



The original Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time and director James Cameron previously told GQ that the sequel would need to become the "third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" in order for it to "break even".



Cameron filmed the follow-up, Avatar 3, at the same time as the sequel and it is scheduled to be released in December 2024. He hopes to make two more films - bringing the franchise to five - but their release is dependent upon the success of the second and third instalments.