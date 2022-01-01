Tom Cruise jumps out of helicopter to thank fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise recently jumped out of a helicopter to thank cinemagoers for Top Gun: Maverick's success.

In a "special announcement" video posted on social media on Sunday night, the daredevil casually pulled off another stunt as he delivered a message to fans about their support of the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

Perched on the edge of a helicopter, Cruise took time out from shooting Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning in South Africa to express his gratitude.

"I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise yelled over the noise of the helicopter.

He was then tapped on the shoulder by his director Christopher McQuarrie, who told him he needed to get back to filming as they must "get this shot" over the beach.

Cruise then fearlessly let go of the aircraft and casually spoke to the cameraman while freefalling towards the ocean.

"Where was I? Oh yeah, thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, as always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime. Very lucky," he said, with a big smile on his face.

"I'm running out of altitude so I better get back to work. We've got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies," he added, before pushing away from the cameraman and spinning around in a free-fall down towards the water.

The video concluded with the announcement that Top Gun: Maverick will be released on Paramount+ on Thursday.

The sequel has made $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) at the global box office since its release in May, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and the highest-grossing film of Cruise's career.