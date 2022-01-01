Kate Winslet recalls 'awful' body-shaming she faced after release of Titanic

Kate Winslet has reflected on the "awful" body-shaming she was subjected to following the release of Titanic.



In an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Friday, the British actress recalled how tabloid writers took aim at her appearance shortly after the James Cameron blockbuster hit cinemas in 1997.



Specifically, Kate was stunned by comments about her character Rose and the scene in which she and love interest Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) attempted to fit on a makeshift raft.



"Apparently, I was too fat. Isn't it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn't even f**king fat," she sighed.



She disclosed if she could "turn back the clock" she would have used her voice in "a completely different way".



"I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is'", she revealed.



The 47-year-old added, "That's bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say."



Elsewhere during her interview, Kate offered her take on whether Jack would have survived the tragedy had he been able to hold onto the broken door in the emotional scene at the conclusion of Titanic.



"I have to be honest, I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think that he could have fit, but it would have tipped... and it would not have been a sustainable idea," she continued.



"So, you heard it here for the first time. Yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't."