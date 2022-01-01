Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announce next Netflix project

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have announced their next project for Netflix.

On Monday, just days after the release of their Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the trailer for their next documentary Live to Lead.

The seven-part series, which will be presented by the royals, will shine a light on people whose actions "shape our world" and inspire our future, including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and women's rights icon Gloria Steinem.

In the trailer, the royals explained Live to Lead was inspired by former South African president Nelson Mandela.

"(He) once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived...'" Harry began, and Meghan continued, "'It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.'"

"It's about people who have made brave choices, to fight for change and to become leaders and giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live to lead," they said as the footage cut between them.

Live to Lead, which debuts on 31 December, also highlights the work of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was interviewed for the series before she died in September 2020.

The show, made by the couple's Archewell Productions company, also features attorney Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, South African lawyer Albie Sachs and South African rugby player Siya Kolisi.

The second volume of Harry & Meghan was released on Thursday.