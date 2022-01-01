Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and two sexual assault charges.



The jury in Los Angeles found the former Hollywood mogul guilty of one count of forcible rape, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object on Monday. The charges all relate to an accuser known as Jane Doe 1.



The jury could not reach verdicts on allegations made by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and a woman known as Jane Doe 2. On those counts, a mistrial was declared.



The 70-year-old was also acquitted of sexual battery against an accuser known as Jane Doe 3.



The trial heard from dozens of witnesses, however, the verdict on 19 December focused on allegations made by four women between 2005 and 2013.



The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for nine days on three counts of rape and four sexual assault charges.



Jane Doe 1, a European actor/model, anonymously testified that she was in Los Angeles for a film festival in February 2013 when the producer unexpectedly arrived at her Beverly Hills hotel room, forced her to perform oral sex and raped her.



After the verdict, she said in a statement, "Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back. The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did. I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime."



Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in his first trial in New York two years ago.