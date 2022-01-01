Almost Famous musical closing on Broadway after three-month run

Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous musical is to close on Broadway after a three-month run.

The stage production, based on the 2000 movie of the same name, written and directed by Crowe, began previews on 3 October and opened on 3 November at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City.

But following a mostly negative reaction, producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel announced on Monday that the show will wrap up on 8 January after 77 performances.

"Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure," they said in a statement. "We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come."

The musical featured music by Tom Kitt and a book by Crowe.

Loosely based on the Jerry Maguire director's early life, Almost Famous follows a teenager who becomes a journalist for Rolling Stone magazine in the '70s.

Crowe, 65, has not yet commented on the news.