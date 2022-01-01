Harvey Weinstein 'disappointed' after being found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial

Harvey Weinstein responded to being found guilty of rape in his Los Angeles trial.

On Monday, a two-month long rape and sexual assault trial against the Miramax co-founder concluded, with a jury finding Weinstein guilty of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and penetration by a foreign object.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Weinstein released a statement to Variety, saying the former film executive was “disappointed” and planning to appeal.

“Harvey is obviously disappointed in the verdict. He knows what happened and what never did,” spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told Variety. “However, the account of Jane Doe #1 has a strong legal basis for an appeal, as the logistics of the time and location of the alleged incident make no sense.:

The statement continued, "Harvey is grateful for the jury’s work on the other counts and he’s determined to continue his legal challenges in ultimately proving his innocence.”

The Los Angeles trial rested on four women, named Jane Doe #1-4 to protect their anonymity. All three of Weinstein’s guilty convictions from the trial pertain to Jane Doe #1.

During the trial, the jury acquitted Weinstein of charges relating to Jane Doe #3 and was hung on charges relating to Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #4.

Weinstein faces up to 24 years in prison for the charges he was found guilty of in Los Angeles.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York in 2020, though The New York Court of Appeals has agreed to hear his appeal in 2023.