Jordyn Woods insists she meant 'no shade' towards Kylie Jenner in 'natural lip' video

Jordyn Woods has claimed that she didn't mean to insult Kylie Jenner with her "natural lip" TikTok video.



In a new TikTok video, Jordyn compared her lips to Angelina Jolie's and thanked her parents' "genetics" for her full lips, and many interpreted the clip as a dig towards her former best friend Kylie, who uses lip fillers.



"Ooooo the shade low key," one user commented on the video, to which Jordyn responded, "There's no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."



Kylie told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special last April that she got lip fillers and tends to "over-line my lips" because of an insecurity stemming from a boy she once kissed.



The Kylie Cosmetics mogul recalled, "A guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable.



"I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like 'This lip liner isn’t doing it', and I ended up getting my lips done."



Jordyn and Kylie were best friends until Jordyn shared a kiss with basketball player Tristan Thompson while he was dating Kylie's half-sister Khloé Kardashian in February 2019. Khloé and Tristan split up over the kiss but got back together in 2020. However, they broke up for good last year after Tristan fathered a child with another woman.