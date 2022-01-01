Steve Burton pays tribute to late General Hospital co-star Sonya Eddy

Steve Burton has written a tribute post to his late General Hospital co-star Sonya Eddy.

In an Instagram post on the 20 Dec, the General Hospital actor remembered his late co-star, who had passed away at 55.

Octavia Spencer confirmed Sonya's death earlier that day. No cause of death was given.

"At a loss for words. Devastated," Steve wrote about Sonya's passing, captioning a screenshot of the pair in General Hospital. "@sonyaeddy is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time and we had so much fun."

The actor continued, "I cherished our on-screen relationship but our off-screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits. There was not a time we did not laugh. Sonya always made me laugh and she would never let me pass without a big hug."

Steve called the late actress "an incredible light", adding, "She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed."

He concluded his post, "Fly to the Angels, Sonya. I know the Good Lord has you. Love you."

Following the announcement of Sonya's death, Variety invited readers to donate to The Foundation of the National Student Nurses' Association Inc.

"The world lost another creative angel," Octavia wrote on Instagram when confirming that Sonya had died. "Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her."