The Banshees of Inisherin leads London Critics' Circle Awards nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Martin McDonagh's bleakly comic drama The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominees for the 2023 London Critics' Circle Awards.
The film, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, picked up nine nods, including Film of the Year and British/Irish Film of the Year.
Its two main stars were nominated for actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively, while their co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon received supporting nods for their highly-praised performances. Farrell is also up for British/Irish Actor of the Year, while McDonagh scored nods for director and screenwriter of the year.
First-time feature director Charlotte Wells' father-daughter drama Aftersun came close behind with eight nominations, with Wells landing director and screenwriter of the year nods. The feature is also up for Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, best actor for Paul Mescal and best young performer for Frankie Corio.
The other nominees for Film of the Year include All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Decision to Leave, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Living, Saint Omer, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony held in London's May Fair Hotel on 5 February.
The main list of of nominees is as follows:
Film of the Year:
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Foreign-Language Film of the Year:
Decision to Leave
EO
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Saint Omer
Documentary of the Year:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream
British/Irish Film of the Year (The Attenborough Award):
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder
Director of the Year:
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Screenwriter of the Year:
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Actress of the Year:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Vicky Krieps - Corsage
Florence Pugh - The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor of the Year:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Supporting Actress of the Year:
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss - Tár
Guslagie Malanda - Saint Omer
Supporting Actor of the Year:
Tom Burke - The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work):
Jessie Buckley - Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright - Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins
British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work):
Harris Dickinson - See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell - After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes - The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker (The Philip French Award):
Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad - The Quiet Girl
Frances O'Connor - Emily
Georgia Oakley - Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Young British/Irish Performer:
Kila Lord Cassidy - The Wonder
Catherine Clinch - The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Technical Achievement Award:
Athena - Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth E. Carter, costumes
Blonde - Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave - Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis - Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR - Nick Powell, stunts
Tár - Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder - Nina Gold, casting