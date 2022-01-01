NEWS

The Banshees of Inisherin leads London Critics' Circle Awards nominations

Martin McDonagh's bleakly comic drama The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominees for the 2023 London Critics' Circle Awards.

The film, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, picked up nine nods, including Film of the Year and British/Irish Film of the Year.

Its two main stars were nominated for actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively, while their co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon received supporting nods for their highly-praised performances. Farrell is also up for British/Irish Actor of the Year, while McDonagh scored nods for director and screenwriter of the year.

First-time feature director Charlotte Wells' father-daughter drama Aftersun came close behind with eight nominations, with Wells landing director and screenwriter of the year nods. The feature is also up for Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, best actor for Paul Mescal and best young performer for Frankie Corio.

The other nominees for Film of the Year include All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Decision to Leave, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Living, Saint Omer, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held in London's May Fair Hotel on 5 February.



The main list of of nominees is as follows:



Film of the Year:

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Foreign-Language Film of the Year:

Decision to Leave

EO

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Saint Omer



Documentary of the Year:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream



British/Irish Film of the Year (The Attenborough Award):

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder



Director of the Year:

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun



Screenwriter of the Year:

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun



Actress of the Year:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Vicky Krieps - Corsage

Florence Pugh - The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actor of the Year:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living



Supporting Actress of the Year:

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss - Tár

Guslagie Malanda - Saint Omer



Supporting Actor of the Year:

Tom Burke - The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once



British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work):

Jessie Buckley - Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright - Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins



British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work):

Harris Dickinson - See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell - After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes - The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living



Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker (The Philip French Award):

Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad - The Quiet Girl

Frances O'Connor - Emily

Georgia Oakley - Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun



Young British/Irish Performer:

Kila Lord Cassidy - The Wonder

Catherine Clinch - The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical



Technical Achievement Award:

Athena - Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth E. Carter, costumes

Blonde - Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decision to Leave - Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

Elvis - Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers, film editing

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Brian Leif Hansen, animation

RRR - Nick Powell, stunts

Tár - Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder - Nina Gold, casting

