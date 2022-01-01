The Banshees of Inisherin leads London Critics' Circle Awards nominations

Martin McDonagh's bleakly comic drama The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominees for the 2023 London Critics' Circle Awards.



The film, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, picked up nine nods, including Film of the Year and British/Irish Film of the Year.



Its two main stars were nominated for actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively, while their co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon received supporting nods for their highly-praised performances. Farrell is also up for British/Irish Actor of the Year, while McDonagh scored nods for director and screenwriter of the year.



First-time feature director Charlotte Wells' father-daughter drama Aftersun came close behind with eight nominations, with Wells landing director and screenwriter of the year nods. The feature is also up for Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, best actor for Paul Mescal and best young performer for Frankie Corio.



The other nominees for Film of the Year include All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Decision to Leave, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Living, Saint Omer, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.



The winners will be announced at a ceremony held in London's May Fair Hotel on 5 February.







The main list of of nominees is as follows:







Film of the Year:



Aftersun



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed



The Banshees of Inisherin



Decision to Leave



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



Living



Saint Omer



Tár



Top Gun: Maverick







Foreign-Language Film of the Year:



Decision to Leave



EO



The Quiet Girl



RRR



Saint Omer







Documentary of the Year:



All That Breathes



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed



Fire of Love



Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time



Moonage Daydream







British/Irish Film of the Year (The Attenborough Award):



Aftersun



The Banshees of Inisherin



Living



The Quiet Girl



The Wonder







Director of the Year:



Todd Field - Tár



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin



Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave



Charlotte Wells - Aftersun







Screenwriter of the Year:



Todd Field - Tár



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin



Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans



Charlotte Wells - Aftersun







Actress of the Year:



Cate Blanchett - Tár



Ana de Armas - Blonde



Vicky Krieps - Corsage



Florence Pugh - The Wonder



Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once







Actor of the Year:



Austin Butler - Elvis



Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin



Brendan Fraser - The Whale



Paul Mescal - Aftersun



Bill Nighy - Living







Supporting Actress of the Year:



Hong Chau - The Whale



Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin



Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness



Nina Hoss - Tár



Guslagie Malanda - Saint Omer







Supporting Actor of the Year:



Tom Burke - The Wonder



Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin



Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway



Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin



Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once







British/Irish Actress of the Year (for body of work):



Jessie Buckley - Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking



Olivia Colman - Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol



Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder



Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical



Letitia Wright - Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins







British/Irish Actor of the Year (for body of work):



Harris Dickinson - See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing



Colin Farrell - After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives



Ralph Fiennes - The Forgiven, The Menu



Paul Mescal - Aftersun



Bill Nighy - Living







Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker (The Philip French Award):



Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande



Colm Bairéad - The Quiet Girl



Frances O'Connor - Emily



Georgia Oakley - Blue Jean



Charlotte Wells - Aftersun







Young British/Irish Performer:



Kila Lord Cassidy - The Wonder



Catherine Clinch - The Quiet Girl



Frankie Corio - Aftersun



Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy



Alisha Weir - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical







Technical Achievement Award:



Athena - Matias Boucard, cinematography



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth E. Carter, costumes



Blonde - Leslie Shatz, sound design



Decision to Leave - Kim Ji-yong, cinematography



Elvis - Catherine Martin, costumes



Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers, film editing



Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Brian Leif Hansen, animation



RRR - Nick Powell, stunts



Tár - Stephen Griffiths, sound design



The Wonder - Nina Gold, casting