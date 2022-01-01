Christina Hall reveals she has mercury and lead poisoning from renovating 'gross' houses

Christina Hall revealed that she developed mercury and lead poisoning.



In a Thursday Instagram Story, the Flip or Flop star shared that results of a recent scan on her body indicated she had mercury and lead poisoning, possibly from her years of renovating old houses for television.



“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning,” Christina wrote. “Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (all the bad flips).”



Tests also came back indicating she had “small intestine bacteria overgrowth”.



The television personality explained, “So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then (we’ll) see how I feel and tackle implants.”



Christina discussed her health struggles on 17 December, speculating that her breast implants were to blame.



“Been super exhausted lately so (I’m) on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related,” she said on Instagram at the time. She also detailed that she had her under eye filler dissolved because “it was causing an inflammatory reaction”.



She said she was experiencing “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue”.