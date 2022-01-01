Noah Centineo admits he still feels 'like an imposter'

Noah Centineo has opened up about his lingering self-doubt despite his rising fame.

While speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix show, The Recruit, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star discussed his insecurity about his fame.

"Sometimes you just don't feel cool, and I think even despite whatever success you might be in the middle of, or working towards, or removed from and outside of from the past, you are always going to have those moments where you are going to feel like an impostor," he confessed.

Noah went on to explain that he's found a way to channel his fears into "something positive", despite his occasional lack of confidence.

"Sometimes you are going to feel a little bit insecure, and I feel like it is very hard to evade that. And just letting that drive you forward will keep you very present and in the moment," the actor said. "You can turn it into something positive."

The Recruit, in which Noah stars as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, is streaming on Netflix now.