Bella Thorne recalls director accusing her of 'flirting' when she was 10 years old

Bella Thorne



During a Monday appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast, the Paradise City star recounted being 10 years old when a film director complained that she was flirting with him.



“I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10,” Bella began, via the Daily Mail. She continued that a casting director called her agent, saying, “So, she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.”



Bella reacted on the podcast, “What the f**k are you talking about, man?”



She added, “I don’t give a f**k what the f**k I said. I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p***y right now.’ She is 10 years old. Why would you ever think that?”



The actress noted that in a “director session”, most actors don’t have time to “say or do much”, so it wasn’t clear to her how the director could get the impression that she was flirting.



“You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out,” Bella explained. “There’s no time to, like - ‘Let me go sit on your lap!’ - or, like, make you feel uncomfortable. What the f**k.”



Due to the director’s comments, 10-year-old Bella lost the part.