Five celebrity couples who tied the knot in 2022

A slew of celebrities, from actors and TV stars to Hollywood power players and athletes, tied the knot this year.

We round up five celebrity weddings of 2022 that will be hard to match.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

After a brief engagement back in the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reconnected in 2021 and married in a hurried Las Vegas ceremony in July. Making the union official, Ben and JLo said "I do" again one month later in front of A-list friends and family at the Oscar-winning star's estate in Savannah, Georgia. For the occasion, the Marry Me actress wore three different Ralph Lauren looks, including a turtleneck column dress with a romantic ruffled skirt, a chandelier gown adorned with strings of pearls, and a sleek mermaid-style dress featuring a Swarovski crystal embellished keyhole. So pleased for these lovebirds!

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner married girlfriend Taylor Dome on 11 November in California. In front of about 100 family members and close friends, the couple exchanged vows near Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton.

"Everything felt so surreal. The flowers, the vines, the sky," the bride told People of the nuptials.

Congrats to the Taylors!

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal

Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the White House's South Lawn in front of 250 guests on 19 November. Naomi, U.S. President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, and her new husband both wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion, with Naomi opting for a lacy, long-sleeved ivory gown and Neal selecting a navy three-piece suit.

"We're so close to our families, so we always knew we'd get married in someone's backyard," the 28-year-old told Vogue magazine. "I think if my pop weren't president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter's family's backyard in Jackson (Wyoming)."

Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong married his longtime fiancée, Anna Hansen, in a French château in front of an intimate group of friends and family. Armstrong and Hansen started dating in 2008 and got engaged in 2017.

"Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong," the former professional road racing cyclist announced on social media. "So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears."

Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy

After five years of dating, 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy secretly married in August. Rubinstein and The Flash star exchanged vows in front of 30 of their closest friends and family members in a last-minute ceremony just three months after the 29-year-old proposed.

"I'm very out there to the world and I really let the fans in and I've built a tremendous bond with them," Rubinstein told Hello! magazine. "But we wanted to hold on to a little bit of privacy, especially for something so intimate and so personal."