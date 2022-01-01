Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis three months ago

Serena Williams detailed how she was struggling with retirement over the last three months.



The former tennis star took to Twitter on Wednesday with an update on her retirement from the game after quitting three months ago.



“I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself to relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined,” she wrote. “I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before.”



Serena announced her retirement from tennis in a Vogue essay in August, ahead of the US Open.



“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she said at the time. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.”