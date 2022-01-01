Andy Cohen accuses James Corden of copying Watch What Happens Live set for his show

Andy Cohen has accused James Corden of copying the Watch What Happens Live set.



During a Tuesday appearance on the Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast, the Watch What Happens Live host claimed that his late-night talk show inspired James's set design.



"I'm not a comedian (and) I think (WWHL is) a different type of talk show," Andy said, reports Us Weekly. "I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is. I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is."



He continued, "(We had) the first bar on late-night, (and then) James Corden got a bar. James Corden kind of wound up (copying our set). It is what it is."



The television personality admitted that he used to be "hypersensitive" about comparing WWHL to James's The Late Late Show, but "I just feel so grateful now, and I'm not just blowing smoke, (and) I'm so glad we're still going."



Andy added, "It's like, 'Great, copy my set. Go with God.'"



Elsewhere in the interview, Andy confessed that he felt left overlooked as a late-night host.



"I don't feel totally part of the group and I have been on late-night TV for 13 years," he said. "Years ago, there was a big photo shoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late-night talk show hosts, and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden, who wasn't even on the air yet, and Trevor Noah, who had just started."



Trevor stepped down as the host of The Daily Show recently, while James is leaving The Late Late Show next year.