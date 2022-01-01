Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Nick Cannon is now a father of 12.

Model Alyssa Scott revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she and Nick welcomed a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon on 14 December. Halo's arrival comes just over a year after Alyssa and Nick tragically lost their five-month-old son Zen in December 2021.

"Our lives are forever changed," Alyssa wrote in the caption beside a video of her pregnancy journey and Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day.

"I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Alyssa later shared a picture of Halo asleep in a basket with the caption, "HI BABY !! 12/14/22" and love heart emojis.

The newborn marks Nick's 12th child overall and the TV personality's fifth arrival this year.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, five, daughter Powerful Queen, two, and three-month-old son Rise with Brittany Bell; and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 18 months, and one-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also a father to a six-month-old son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and a three-month-old daughter called Onyx with LaNisha Cole.