Biggest celebrity breakups of 2022

While 2022 saw a lot of new couples, it also saw a lot of heartbreak.

Unfortunately, even some of the most famous celebrity pairings aren't meant to last. Here's a look at six A-list couples that called it quits over the past 12 months.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

According to multiple sources, the model and NBA player ended their relationship in October as a result of their demanding jobs. The pair had been romantically linked since June 2020, but they didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," one source told People, while another insider added: "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

Neither Kendall nor Devin has publicly addressed the split.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

In August, a source confirmed to Page Six that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. While neither has publicly spoken about the split, insiders believe the breakup was due to their hectic work schedules.

Most recently, Pete has been linked to model/entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason and Lisa secretly married in 2017, but after nearly five years of marriage, the couple shocked fans by announcing their divorce in January.

"We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy," the Game of Thrones star wrote on social media. "But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"Love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."

Jason and Lisa share two children - 15-year-old daughter Lola and 14-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

News broke in November that Olivia and Harry were "on a break" after nearly two years of dating. According to sources, the distance caused by their different family lives and careers made it hard for them to keep going as a couple.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," an insider told People. "It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends."

The As It Was singer and Booksmart director began dating in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Following rumours of marital strife, Gisele filed for divorce from Tom in late October. Shortly after the split was announced, the couple revealed they had already finalised their divorce "amicably".

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," Tom posted on social media. "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

The Brazilian supermodel and NFL quarterback began dating in late 2006 and tied the knot in February 2009. They share two children; Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Leonardo and Camila split up in August, according to editors at People. They had been linked since January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

Neither party has commented on the breakup. Of late, Oscar-winning actor Leo has been reported to be seeing model Gigi Hadid.