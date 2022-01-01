Kim Kardashian has started drinking alcohol more frequently.

The reality TV star has famously never been a big alcohol drinker, with her sister Khloé once declaring in an interview that Kim "does not drink alcohol whatsoever" because she has "just never been into it".

Kim, who occasionally makes exceptions at parties and on holidays, revealed to Gwyneth Paltrow on The goop Podcast on Tuesday that she enjoys alcohol more frequently now.

Detailing her routine, the SKIMS founder said, "And then I go to bed early or, you know, I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42... I feel like I've just got to let loose a little bit... Because, why not?"

The Kardashians star explained that she works so hard running her businesses and looking after her four children every day that having a drink with friends is sometimes a fun way to decompress.

"I just don't ever feel comfortable laying around doing nothing so my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later when I probably wouldn't have done that before. Even if I'm a little bit tired the next day in my workout, just that time has been so much fun," she smiled.

Kim noted that she wouldn't drink booze on a daily basis because her go-to beverage is hard liquor.

"Just tequila, (it) just has to be little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila. Two shots and I'm so good," she added.