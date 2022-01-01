Victoria Lamas' father Lorenzo claims she is 'very smitten' with Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas' actor father Lorenzo Lamas has claimed she is "very smitten" with Leonardo DiCaprio following their date.

The 23-year-old aspiring actress was spotted getting into the Oscar-winning actor's car after they left The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California on 20 December.

Her father, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo, told the New York Post on Thursday that she likes Leonardo "very much" and is "very smitten" with him, but they're "not dating".

Lorenzo added: "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

He also revealed that he offered his daughter some fatherly advice.

"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday - just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lorenzo shared. "And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

Lorenzo later called the publication back after apparently being scolded by his daughter and made it clear that the relationship is not anything serious.

"She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not," he clarified.

Leonardo, 48, split up with model Camila Morrone in August after four years together and he was subsequently linked to catwalk star Gigi Hadid.