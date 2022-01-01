Barbara Walters dies

Legendary journalist and TV personality Barbara Walters has died.



According to her spokesperson Cindi Berger, Walters passed away at her home in Manhattan on Friday. She was 93.



"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," said Berger. "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women."



Walters began her career working as a writer and producer on The Today Show in the early '60s, and by 1974, she was named co-host - making her the first woman to land such a title on an American news programme.



Two years later, the presenter was named as co-anchor of ABC Evening News, and from 1979 until 2004, she served as a co-host on ABC's news show 20/20.



Walters also became known around the world for her annual special, Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People, and for interviewing world leaders, celebrities, and athletes, including former U.S. president Barack Obama, actress Katharine Hepburn, and entertainer Beyoncé.



Following the sad news, a number of stars took to social media to pay tribute.



Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter described Walters as an "American institution".



"As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included," she tweeted. "Her impact cannot be overstated. I'll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."



And Melissa Rivers, whose mother Joan Rivers was a good friend of Walters, called her a "fearless trailblazer".



"A faithful friend. Rest in Peace, Barbara Walters. You'll be missed by all," the TV personality wrote.



Elsewhere, Oprah Winfrey honoured Walters via an Instagram post.



"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me - nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," she noted. "She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."



Walters made her last on-air interview for ABC News in 2015 and her final public appearance the following year.