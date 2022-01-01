Ron Howard admits Solo sequel is unlikely

Ron Howard has admitted another 'Solo' movie is unlikely.

The 68-year-old director insisted there have been no discussions with 'Star Wars' bosses about the possibility of making a follow-up to his 2008 film - which saw Alden Ehrenreich play a young version of Harrison Ford's beloved character Han Solo - and doesn't think the project would be a "priority" for producers.

Asked about the possibility of a sequel, Ron told NME: “The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for 'Solo' is coming from the fans at this point.

“I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it.”

However, the director doesn't think it is a complete impossibility that a sequel may happen one day.

He added: “There’s some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never – but I’m not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters.”

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously admitted she had learned from 'Solo' that it had became "abundantly clear" that a core character cannot be recast.

She said: “There should be moments along the way when you learn things. Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that.”

Ron wasn't the original director for 'Solo', as he came on board the project less than a year before it was released and around five months after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had began production, before bowing out as directors due to creative differences.

The pair said in a statement at the time: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. “