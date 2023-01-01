Brody Jenner to be a dad

Reality TV star Brody Jenner is to be a father.

The Hills personality took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he and his girlfriend Tia Blanco are going to be parents.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," he captioned a video showing Tia getting an ultrasound scan. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year...Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Brody didn't share any further details, such as the baby's due date.

But in light of the happy news, a number of the 39-year-old's celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages.

"Congrats bro!!! Awesome," wrote Mario Lopez, while Avril Lavigne exclaimed, "Congratulations !!!!!"

And Brody's mother Linda Thompson also expressed her excitement.

"So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much... Love all three of you so much," she gushed.

Brody and professional surfer Tia went Instagram official in mid-2022.

Previously, The Princes of Malibu lead was in a long-term relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.