Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles III

Prince Harry is keen to reconcile with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III.

In a teaser trailer for a sit-down interview with ITV's Tom Bradby published on Monday, the British royal revealed that he wants to mend his relationship with his family.

Though Harry admitted William and Charles have "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he wants to "get my father back, I would like to have my brother back".

In addition, the 38-year-old referred to the tension with his brother and father following his and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and move to the U.S.

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was released last month, the Duke and Duchess claimed they were the victims of "institutional gaslighting" while they lived in the U.K.

"I want a family, not an institution," he stated during the discussion. "They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains."

Meanwhile, in a trailer for an upcoming conversation for CBS, Harry alleged he was "betrayed" by his family as a result of "briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife".

"The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto," he told 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper. "They will feed or have a conversation with (the) correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So, when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Both interviews are set to air on 8 January, two days before Harry's memoir Spare will be released.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on the claims.