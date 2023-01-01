Kate Bosworth celebrates her 40th birthday with letter to her 'younger self'

Kate Bosworth shared a letter to her younger self for her 40th birthday.

On Monday, the Still Alice star took to Instagram to share a letter she wrote to her younger self.

The letter focussed on how change is a universal law of the universe.

“Change frightened you. You wished you could view the experience of change through the lens of adventure, but it has been difficult for you,” the actress wrote. “Order and structure and planning and consistency felt safer. It still does, but you now understand that change is a fundamental law of the universe.”

Kate continued, “Seasons change, stars explode, the earth shifts. Change is how you were made and change is how you will continue to grow.

“You are interested in examining the idea of fear. More often than not, fear is a narrative - a story you tell yourself - and those thoughts rarely hold much truth.”

Though Kate did not specify the age she was writing to, she shared that her letter is for a time when she “found that the more light you illuminate on fear - the turning over of it, the observation of it. The sitting with it and ultimately, the knowing of it. You have found, like many aspects of life, that light illuminates the dark.”

She added, “Some people say 40 is the new 20, but you really hope not. You hope 40 feels like 40. It took decades to earn this position.”