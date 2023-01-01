Lamar Odom opens up about cheating on Khloé Kardashian during their relationship

Lamar Odom discussed having cheated on Khloé Kardashian during their relationship.

In a preview of the series, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, the former NBA star recalled his infidelity while being married to the television personality.

Lamar and Khloé married in 2009 after dating for one month. The pair separated in 2013 and finalised their divorce in 2016.

In his interview series, Lamar admitted to having “full-blown relationships” during his marriage to Khloé while he was on the road with the NBA.

“Behind the scenes, I put her through s**t. Like, s**t that y’all don’t know,” Lamar told TMZ of his relationship with Khloé. “The s**t y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”

He recounted, “I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time. Your wife is Khloe´ Kardashian. You buggin’.”

He continued, “I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was (sic) going to get away with that one?”

After their split, Lamar said he was “going to try my damndest” to reconnect with Khloé.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he said on an episode of Celebrity Big Brother. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change.”