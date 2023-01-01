Julia Lemigova insists 'we will fight' Martina Navratilova's cancer after diagnoses revealed

Julia Lemigova spoke out after her wife Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with cancer.

Martina announced on Monday in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer, and would be beginning treatment in the next week.

Hours after her announcement dropped, Martina’s wife and Real Housewives of Miami star Julia took to Instagram with a message on the diagnosis.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this,” Julia wrote, captioning a photo of the pair together.

Some of the former model's RHOM castmates expressed their support in the post's comments section, with Guerdy Abraira commenting, “We love you both and positive thoughts only,” and Larsa Pippen sharing two red heart emojis.

Navratilova revealed she first noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November while attending the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. A subsequent biopsy revealed stage 1 throat cancer, and additional testing revealed stage 1 breast cancer.

In 2010, the legendary athlete was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy, according to Page Six.