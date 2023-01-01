Vanessa Hudgens names 'giving up vaping' as her New Year's resolution

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed her New Year’s resolution is to give up vaping.

In an Instagram Story captured by Pop Crave, the Tick, Tick... Boom! star told fans she planned on quitting her vape as her New Year’s resolution.

The 34-year-old's decision to leave vaping came one week after California endorsed a ban on the sale of "flavoured tobacco".

“Anyone else giving up vaping for the new year?” Vanessa wrote over an image of herself holding a vape in her left hand. In smaller text, she added, “Goodbye forever.”

The new ban on flavoured tobacco products, which took effect on 21 December, doesn’t make it a crime to possess the products, but California retailers that sell them could be fined up to $250 (£207).

It also makes it illegal to sell flavoured nicotine pouches, lozenges, smokeless tobacco (including snus), menthol cigarettes, and flavoured small cigars.

Vanessa, who recently bought a $7.5 million (£6.2 million) “modern farmhouse”, according to Architectural Digest, also posted a 10-image carousel on New Year's Day with the caption, "10 slides is not enough. I couldn’t be more grateful for the past year."