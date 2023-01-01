Rian Johnson tried to teach Angela Lansbury rules of video game for Glass Onion cameo

Rian Johnson tried to teach Angela Lansbury the rules of Among Us for her cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery but she was "not a gamer".

In the late TV icon's scene, her character is shown playing the whodunit game on a Zoom call with Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc as well as Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, actress Natasha Lyonne and retired sports star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during lockdown.

While speaking to The New York Times, the Knives Out writer and director recalled trying to teach the late actress how to play the video game to help her understand her cameo. He admitted she was "not a gamer", but was willing to learn more about it for her appearance.

"She was very patient in letting me describe the rules of Among Us, up to a point," the director recalled. "At which point she just said, 'You know what? Just tell me what the lines are. I'll trust you.'"

Johnson went to Lansbury's home in Los Angeles and recorded her appearance on his laptop months before she passed away in October 2022 at 96 years old.

He revealed she agreed to the cameo after learning that Sondheim had signed up to do the scene.

"I mentioned to him that we were trying to get Angela Lansbury. And he said, 'Oh, Angie - I'm friends with her. Tell her I'm doing it. She'll do it,'" Johnson shared.

Sondheim died in November 2021 at the age of 91.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now.