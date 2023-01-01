Lamar Odom insists he didn't knowingly do drugs night of 2015 overdose

Lamar Odom has insisted he didn't knowingly take any drugs the night he suffered an overdose in a Nevada brothel.

In October 2015, the former basketball player was hospitalised and put on life support after suffering a near-fatal overdose at the Love Ranch. He suffered 12 strokes and several heart attacks during his hospitalisation and eventually recovered with the help of his estranged wife Khloé Kardashian.

Addressing that infamous night on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians on Monday, Lamar sensationally claimed that the brothel's owner Dennis Hof tried to kill him.

"I would remember if I did cocaine that night. He tried to kill me," he said, referring to Dennis - whom he claimed he doesn't remember meeting during his visit.

When asked why he believed that, the sports star replied, "I don't know. This is only what I can tell you. I went there. I didn't do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system."

Interviewer Harvey Levin countered the story, insisting brothel workers claimed at the time that he did cocaine on the first night of his visit.

"There was only one night, as far as I was concerned," Lamar responded. "I got there, had the drink, and woke up three days later ripping tubes out of my neck, not knowing how I got there, unable to speak or walk."

The 43-year-old, who now uses medically supervised doses of ketamine to keep him sober, also opened up about his substance abuse in the TV special. He revealed that Khloé was aware of his addiction to cocaine during their marriage and she once got called by a woman who was concerned about his drug use.

"I'm going so heavy with the drugs that the woman (I was doing drugs with) actually gets into my phone and actually calls Khloé like, 'You've gotta come and get him. He's going crazy, he's going to kill himself,'" he recounted.

Lamar and Khloé finalised their divorce in December 2016.