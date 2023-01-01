Prince Harry reveals he cannot see himself returning as a full-time royal family member

Prince Harry revealed whether he sees himself returning as a full-time royal family member.

In a preview for his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper airing on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex was asked whether he could see a day when he would return as a full-time member of the British royal family.

Harry replied, “No.”

Elsewhere in his interview for the CBS programme, the prince addressed criticism he and the Duchess of Sussex had received over their decision to speak publicly about their exit from the royal family in March 2020.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings (sic) and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he revealed. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

He continued that the royal family insidiously communicates with the public by organising for their press offices to “feed or have a conversation with” news correspondents - relaying messages without the royal figurehead appearing to have said a word personally.

“That correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” Harry explained. “But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family.”