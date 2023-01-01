Snooki discovers Pink 'came for' her during rant about Rolling Stone list

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has only just discovered that Pink "came for" her during her rant about Rolling Stone nine months ago.

In April 2022, the So What singer criticised the music magazine after she was excluded from their list of 25 greatest Grammys performances ever. She called them "irrelevant since 1990" and accused them of selling out by writing about reality TV stars such as the Jersey Shore's Snooki.

"This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters... then they sold out and all credibility went to s**t when 'style over substance' and 'revenue over authenticity' went into play," the Funhouse singer wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. "That's when Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a f**king break."

A Twitter user recently posted screengrabs of Pink's rant amid criticism of Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list and Snooki finally discovered the name-drop.

She quoted the tweet and wrote, "Omg i never saw this! Pink came for me? The f**kkkkk lol (sic)."

The reality star replied to a user, writing, "LOL. Like why me girl?! The f**k."

Her former Jersey Shore co-star, Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley, responded, "Ugh I love her so much too... why she have to throw u into this (sic)."