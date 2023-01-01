James Marsden calls Westworld cancellation a 'disappointment'

James Marsden was disappointed by the cancellation of Westworld.

While speaking to Rolling Stone for an interview published on Tuesday, the Westworld series regular discussed HBO cancelling the show in November after four seasons.

"I'd be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended Westworld wasn't a disappointment," the actor said. "I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish."

After the fourth season concluded last year, co-creator Lisa Joy revealed that the team wanted one more series to wrap up the show, which also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright.

"I love this Westworld family," James continued. "It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I also would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan. I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success."

The actor still has hope that Westworld's fifth and final season may still come to fruition in the future.

"Who knows, maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow," he teased. "Maybe that's just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to."

Warner Bros Discovery executives, who own HBO, announced in December they were pulling the series off its streaming service HBO Max entirely. However, they plan to license the show to other streaming services.