Simon Cowell backed out of plans to host his own talk show

Simon Cowell once turned down plans for him to have his own talk show.

The English TV personality is known around the world for serving as a judge on talent shows such as American Idol and The X Factor UK.

But during an interview with E! News aired on Tuesday, Simon revealed he signed up to helm a daytime programme a few years ago, but backed out when he "started to get anxious" about the premise.

"I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting," the 63-year-old explained. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."

But while Simon won't be presenting a TV programme anytime soon, two contestants from his American Idol days - Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson - have gone on to find success with the format.

Because of You hitmaker Kelly launched The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, while singer/actress Jennifer unveiled The Jennifer Hudson Show last September.