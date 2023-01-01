Simon Cowell backed out of plans to host his own talk show

- NEWS
Simon Cowell once turned down plans for him to have his own talk show.
The English TV personality is known around the world for serving as a judge on talent shows such as American Idol and The X Factor UK.
But during an interview with E! News aired on Tuesday, Simon revealed he signed up to helm a daytime programme a few years ago, but backed out when he "started to get anxious" about the premise.
"I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting," the 63-year-old explained. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."
But while Simon won't be presenting a TV programme anytime soon, two contestants from his American Idol days - Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson - have gone on to find success with the format.
Because of You hitmaker Kelly launched The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, while singer/actress Jennifer unveiled The Jennifer Hudson Show last September.