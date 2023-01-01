Gabrielle Union admits she felt 'entitled' to infidelity during first marriage

Gabrielle Union has admitted she felt "entitled" to cheat on her first husband Chris Howard during their marriage.

The Bring It On star revealed during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast her marriage to the former American footballer between 2001 and 2005 was "dysfunctional from day one".

She candidly shared they both cheated on each other numerous times and she felt "entitled" to do so.

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," she began. "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well."

The 50-year-old actress explained because she was paying "all the bills" and "working her a*s off", she felt like it was her right to do whatever she wanted.

"Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought," she added. "It was just dysfunctional from day one."

Gabrielle confessed she was "horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me" and needed "something from them that I was not providing for myself".

Union noted they went to couple's counselling and the therapist told her they should look to "amicably dissolve" their marriage because they had no morals, values or anything in common.

Looking back, Gabrielle admitted she wishes she felt "more guilt" about her behaviour during the marriage, but described it as a "stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase".

The actress is now married to basketball player Dwyane Wade, the father of her four-year-old daughter Kaavia.