Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by brother William in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry has sensationally alleged his brother Prince William physically attacked him in 2019.

According to the Guardian, which obtained a copy of Harry's autobiography Spare, the Duke of Sussex described an alleged confrontation between himself and his older brother in his London home, Nottingham Cottage.

He claimed William wanted to talk to him about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship and issues with the media, but when William arrived at Harry's residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the next in line to the throne was "piping hot".

The Prince of Wales allegedly called Harry's wife Meghan "difficult", "rude", and "abrasive" and Harry told him he was parroting the media's narrative and that he expected better.

The argument escalated and the siblings traded insults before William allegedly grabbed Harry and knocked him to the floor.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me," Harry wrote. "It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

According to the 38-year-old, William urged him to fight back like they did as children but he refused. After William left the cottage, he returned "looking regretful, and apologised". He also asked Harry not to tell Meghan about the alleged incident.

"You mean that you attacked me?" Harry asked, to which William allegedly replied, "I didn't attack you, Harold."

Harry didn't immediately tell Meghan but she later noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back so he recalled the alleged confrontation, which made her "terribly sad".

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and now live in California.

Spare will be released on 10 January.