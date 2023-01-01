Prince Harry denies 'invading family's privacy' with new memoir

Prince Harry has denied "invading (his) family's privacy" with the explosive claims he makes in his new book.

In a teaser trailer for an upcoming sit-down interview with ITV's Tom Bradby shared on Thursday, the British royal defended his decision to publish his tell-all memoir, titled Spare.

In the book, Harry addresses the tension with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III following his and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and move to the U.S.

After rejecting the claim that he has "invaded the privacy" of his family, Harry commented, "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better... That would be the accusation from people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press."

Host Tom then asked the 38-year-old for his thoughts on William's perspective.

"He would probably say all sorts of different things," he stated.

Elsewhere in the clip, the presenter questioned Harry over whether he will attend Charles's coronation on 6 May.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," the father-of-two continued. "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

And as for the British monarchy and whether he will play a part in its future, Harry admitted, "I don't know."

The full interview is set to air on 8 January, two days before Spare will hit shelves.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on the claims.