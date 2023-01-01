Jamie Lynn Spears 'struggled' with self-esteem growing up in Britney Spears's shadow

Jamie Lynn Spears "struggled" with self-esteem growing up as Britney Spears's younger sister.



During the premiere of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesday, the actress/singer broke down in tears while discussing what it was like having a very famous sibling.



"Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young," she said. "I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself."



In a later confessional, Jamie Lynn insisted that she is "proud" of Britney but still wants to carve out her "own identity" and "be seen as (her) own person".



"I struggle with self-esteem all the time," the 31-year-old continued.



In recent years, there has been a rift between Britney and Jamie Lynn, with the Toxic hitmaker alleging that her younger sibling wasn't supportive during her 13-year conservatorship. The arrangement was terminated in November 2021.



As part of a previous teaser trailer for the reality series, Jamie Lynn explained that she signed up for Special Forces because she wanted to prove she is "worth something".



"Growing up my sister became worldwide famous... I guess I just wanna like (prove that) I'm just, like, worth something," she declared.



Other stars taking part in Special Forces include singer Mel B and TV personalities Dr Drew Pinsky, Hannah Brown, Kate Gosselin, and Kenya Moore.