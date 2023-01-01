Ana de Armas 'sore and bruised' from filming John Wick spin-off Ballerina

Ana de Armas currently feels "sore and bruised" thanks to all of her action scenes in John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

In Len Wiseman's action-thriller, the Blonde actress plays a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The spin-off also features appearances from John Wick lead Keanu Reeves and his co-stars Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ana admitted her body is "in pain" because of all the fight sequences.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised," she shared.

Host Jimmy noted that she isn't new to the action genre as she had a standout stunt sequence alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond in 2021's No Time to Die, and she insisted the fight choreography in Ballerina is on a whole new level.

"Bond was 15 minutes. This is a whole movie, another level," she added.

The Gray Man star went on to recall a stunt rehearsal with seasoned pro Keanu and revealed that he never complains about feeling hurt or in pain.

"The other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts. And I'm like - I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best," she praised.

Keanu will make his next appearance as the titular assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4 in March. Ballerina currently doesn't have a release date.