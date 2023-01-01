Julia Fox hints Drake once took her on date

Julia Fox has hinted she once went on an extravagant date with Drake.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, host Andy asked the Uncut Gems actress about the best date she has ever been on.

"I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags, it was just great," she replied.

"Who was the person?" queried Andy, to which the 32-year-old responded: "I can't say. I really can't say but it was obviously an A-lister."

Later in the episode, the presenter asked Julia about the topic again after she began to trend on social media.

"Was it Drake that took you on that date?" he asked, to which she smiled, "Maybe."

After letting out a dramatic sigh, Julia added, "(You) shouldn't have given me that shot!"

During a previous episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia revealed that she briefly dated Drake in 2020.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," she said at the time. "Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn't say that we were dating."