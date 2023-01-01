Jeremy Renner shares update from hospital following snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner shared an update on his progress in hospital on Thursday.

The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after he was run over by his personal snowplough near his home in Reno, Nevada. He has undergone at least two surgeries to treat the blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries he sustained in the accident.

He broke his silence on Tuesday night by posting a selfie from his bed in the intensive care unit (ICU), and on Thursday, he shared a video showing him getting cleaned up with the help of his mother and sister.

"A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama (heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much (sic)," he wrote in the caption on Twitter.

In the video, Renner's face appeared bruised, battered and swollen, particularly on his left side, and he wore an oxygen mask in his bed. His sister giggled as she rubbed a plastic shower cap to massage shampoo into his hair and one of them joked that he looked "so sexy".

Renner told viewers, "That was the first shower in definitely a week or so... Gross!"

Sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories, the Hawkeye star wrote, "ICU spa moment to lift my spririts (sic)... Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all (of) you for your love."

On Tuesday, Renner thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support alongside his selfie and received well wishes from his Marvel co-stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt.

The 51-year-old used his PistenBully snowplough to help a family member who had a vehicle stuck in the snow. After successfully towing the stranded vehicle, he got out of his PistenBully to speak to the relative and the machinery started to roll, running him over.