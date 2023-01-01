Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest insist 'we are not' fighting amid feud rumours

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have dismissed rumours they are feuding.

During a Thursday episode of Ryan’s On Air radio show, the broadcast personality invited the Watch What Happens Live host on as a guest to quell rumours that the pair are feuding.

Reports arose that Ryan and Andy were locked in a feud last New Year’s Eve, after Andy addressed the ABC special as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers”.

One year later, Andy and Ryan were again filming New Year’s Eve specials in the same building, with Ryan claiming afterwards that Andy had ignored him on set.

“I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan,” Andy claimed on Thursday, via Variety. “I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don’t like fighting with people.”

Ryan replied, “Well we’re not (fighting), that’s the funny thing, that we are not…

“(Andy) and I have known each other for a long time, and we have been friends for years now. We are both in Times Square together, really doing the same job for hours and hours, and we talk about it leading up to it.”

After the segment, Ryan posted a clip of his conversation with Andy on Instagram, captioning the video, “We’re in it together in Times Square year after year and always like to have a bit of fun. Andy, next year let’s find each other after the show for a toast!”