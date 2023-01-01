Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen Elizabeth II after arriving at her deathbed too late

Prince Harry has revealed what he said to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when he was taken to see her body after her death.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September last year to visit his grandmother after learning of her failing health, but he did not arrive in time before she died at age 96.

According to Page Six, in his upcoming autobiography Spare, the British royal revealed his parting words to the monarch.

Harry whispered he hoped "she would be happy" and was reunited with her husband, his grandfather Prince Philip, who had passed away a year earlier at the age of 99.

He also told her that he "admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end", referring to her attendance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022 despite her frailty. The monarch also met Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss - who has since vacated the position - two days before she died.

After walking out of his late grandmother's room, he called his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to let her know he had arrived safely.

While the couple lives in California, they were in Germany promoting the Invictus Games at the time The Queen's ill health was reported and he rushed to be by her side.

Buckingham Palace officials told the outlet they will not be commenting on any of the bombshell allegations in Harry's memoir, which will be released on 10 January.