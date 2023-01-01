Prince Harry reveals he once took magic mushrooms during party at Courteney Cox's house

Prince Harry has revealed he once had a "delightful trip" on magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's house.

In his upcoming memoir Spare, the British royal recalled that after partying at his friend's place, the group moved onto the Friends star's home in Los Angeles as she was away and apparently "didn't mind if we crashed at her place". However, the actress later showed up and instead of telling the group to leave, a wild party ensued.

When the 38-year-old was "into my third or fourth tequila", he spotted "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in the fridge which were "for everybody" at the bash.

"My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he remembered, according to Us Weekly.

While tripping on the drugs, Harry went to the bathroom and hallucinated that the pedal bin was a head.

"I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth," he wrote. "A huge open grin. I laughed."

Harry advised his friend to try out the bathroom too but his pal ended up in a panic.

"My delightful trip had been his hell," he added. "How unfortunate. How interesting."

During his recollection of the party, Harry also revealed that he had a little crush on Courteney and "wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her".

The party is not the only instance of drug-taking Harry has admitted to his autobiography. After previously denying that he took cocaine during a 2012 bash in Las Vegas, Harry finally confirmed it was true.

"I had been doing cocaine around this time," he wrote. "At someone's country house, during a shooting weekend, I'd been offered a line, and I'd done a few more since.

"It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."

Spare will be released on 10 January.