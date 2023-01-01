Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Noah Schnapp came as gay in a TikTok video on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Stranger Things actor revealed in the clip that he had recently come out to his family and friends.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'," he wrote on top of the video, which shows him laying in bed and lip-syncing to an audio clip of someone saying, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

In the caption, Schnapp wrote, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought."

Schnapp plays closeted gay teenager Will Byers in the Netflix sci-fi show. Will's sexuality had been up for debate until last year's season four, when it became clear that Will is gay and in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

"It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" Schnapp said to Variety after the season concluded in July. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season.