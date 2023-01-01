Julia Fox open to appearing on reality TV show

Julia Fox is interested in starring on a reality TV show.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, host Andy asked the Uncut Gems actress whether she would like to be cast in The Real Housewives of New York City.

"It's a tough question because I don't know what the new girls are giving," she responded. "(But) definitely, why not."

Julia went on to share that her friend Leah McSweeney, who appears on the programme, told her that she would be a good fit for the popular series.

"A producer did call me. I had a lot going on in that moment so it just wasn't the right time. Never say never," the 32-year-old continued.

Andy has been an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise since it began with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Julia confirmed she has more acting roles lined up and will soon begin promoting her dark comedy The Trainer opposite Vito Schnabel.